A mother is questioning why Pike County sheriff’s deputies detained her two sons with guns drawn before handcuffing them while the office was searching for someone else Thursday morning.
Shakira Speight said her teenage sons were on their way to school and got pulled over at a checkpoint manned by deputies who were searching for a man who allegedly shot at another person earlier.
Speight said deputies drew their weapons and asked her sons to leave their vehicle before handcuffing and interrogating them.
“They handcuffed them, searched their car and asked about if they had guns and with four or five cops pointing guns at them,” she said, adding that her son told her he had his phone on his lap and moved to call her. “Had my son actually reached for the phone I don’t know what would’ve happened. He said they yelled, ‘I swear to God if you move ...’
“To think your children are on their way to school and you get that call. It is scary. This would’ve been traumatic for an adult, let alone teenagers,” she said. “If they would’ve asked for identification, they would’ve known they lived on that street.”
Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni confirmed the incident occurred, noting that deputies were searching the area for a man who had shot at another person and escaped on foot.
Sheriff James Brumfield said it is not uncommon for wanted people to call for rides as they evade lawmen, so the deputies were checking every vehicle that came through the area to make sure the suspected gunman did not get past them.
Bellipanni said deputies were focused on the safety of themselves and those in the neighborhood, including her sons.
“Our deputies had dealt with the situation. It was for the safety and security of ourselves and the neighborhood,” he said. “It is standard operating procedure. They were looked at and we sent them on their way.”
Sheriff’s officials said Friday that the office received a call about a man chasing a woman with a firearm and shooting at her around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Robinson Road and Chase Drive, where Speight lives.
The man, who was identified as Delaney Thomas, attempted to leave in a white 2016 Dodge Challenger, but fled on foot, sheriff’s officials said.
Deputies found him behind his residence and took him into custody. The unidentified woman he was accused of shooting at was not injured, officials said.
The department obtained a search warrant for Thomas’ house and allegedly found 600 grams of marijuana, as well as edible marijuana, cash, a stolen revolver and money that deputies suspect is counterfeit.
Thomas was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of more than 500 grams of marijuana with intent to distribute — enhanced by weapons charge.
Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
Speight said she was told deputies were searching for a man in his 40s who was in a white car. She said her sons’ ages, 15 and 17, are apparent and that the older son’s car is black.
She worries about the lasting effects the interaction might have on her sons, particularly given the climate surrounding police and Black men and boys.
“We raised our children that as long as you are doing what you are supposed to do, you shouldn’t have to worry, but when you have this kind of situation, it breaks that trust,” Speight said.
She said the officers did not apologize, and officials were unresponsive when she confronted them on the situation. She noted that Deputies Brian Mullins and Alex Miller approached her sons after the incident and apologized, noting Mullins gave her sons his number and told them to call if they ever needed anything.
This isn’t the first time that law enforcement methods were called into question. A woman wrote a formal complaint to the Pike County Board of Supervisors when she was detained when deputies where looking for another alleged shooter.
She told the board that she was pulled out of her car by three deputies at the Buffalo Express restaurant. Officers where searching for 29-year-old Austin Cole, who was suspected in the shooting death of another McComb man.
