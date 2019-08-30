The Enterprise-Journal invites readers to send in recipes for the newspaper’s annual recipe contest, returning after two years off.
The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
Cash prizes will be awarded to recipe winners at the Enterprise-Journal’s cooking school, which will be held Oct. 15 at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
The first-place recipe winner will receive $300; second place $125; third $75; and fourth $50.
The contest is open to entrants without professional culinary experience and recipes must be original.
The recipe edition will be published the same day.
Entries are being accepted in the following categories: soups, salads and appetizers; vegetables; main dishes of chicken, beef, pork or seafood; breads; desserts; and light and healthy.
Contestants may enter up to six recipes. All entries will be printed in the recipe edition. They should be typed or written legibly, with phone number and address listed.
Entries may be mailed to P.O. Box 2009, McComb, MS 39649, emailed to news@enterprise-journal.com (put “recipe edition” in the subject line) or dropped off at the newspaper office at 112 Oliver Emmerich Drive, McComb.
