Executives from Summit’s two plastics plants appeared before the town council Tuesday evening, with one planning a building expansion and the other giving a general update on company operations.
Summit Plastics, located on the south end of town on Highway 51, is planning to add a new 16-by-165-foot maintenance facility, zoning administrator Wayne Parker noted.
Another piece of land on the southeastern end of the property is being considered for a new warehouse and would require rehabbing an old building with metal siding, as well as some electrical work.
After hearing those expansion plans, John Westbrook, the owner of Gigantic Bag, located on the north end of town on Highway 51, updated officials on his steadily growing 4-year-old company.
Westbrook said his company distributes to 50 different countries as well as about 18 plastics distributors in the U.S.
Gigantic Bag has 72 employees and works with Southwest Mississippi Community College to train its workforce.
“We've worked with the college as well as some of the other companies here locally,” Westbrook said
He promoted the college’s eight-week manufacturing course and noted that new hires who have completed the course started with an extra $2 per hour in pay.
“If we have a position for them we give them a $2 an hour increase,” he said.
Westbrook, a former executive at Summit Plastics before he started his own company, noted that there’s more than enough room for several plastics companies to exist in the same area.
“Everybody seems to think there's so much competition but actually there's not,” he said. "We do cross over in some of the same areas, but also we have another business in JD Warehouse.”
JD Warehouse is a logistical operation that supports the plastics and related industries, Westbrook said.
Councilman Daryl Porter Jr. said he recently toured Westbrook’s operation and was impressed. He encouraged other officials to go see the operation if they haven’t already.
Westbrook noted that his facility is the former home of Polyflex a pioneering company in the Mississippi plastics industry.
"This is where it all started," he said. “I actually love the history.”
And he thanked town officials for their support of his enterprise.
“We appreciate everything Summit has done."
