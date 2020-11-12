Schools continued to contend with quarantines and mixed models of school attendance as the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,256 new cases statewide on Wednesday.
The state has topped 1,000 new cases three times in the past seven days.
There were 17 new deaths related to COVID-19 across the state, none from Pike County or its neighboring counties. Pike County reported 25 new cases, the highest daily number in the county in almost a month.
The North Pike School District will return to the previous hybrid model of learning as cases and quarantines rise rapidly in the district, according to school officials.
North Pike Superintendent Dennis Penton said the school board met Tuesday afternoon and voted unanimously for the change.
He said North Pike students would be split back into two groups. Group A will meet Mondays and Thursdays, and Group B will go to classes on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will continue to be online for the entire district.
“This Thursday will be the first day for Group A and Friday will be Group B,” he said. “This will be in place until the Christmas holidays, and we will reevaluate at that time.”
He said there are approximately 145 students and staff in quarantine at the high school alone, with 20 students and staff confirmed to have the virus.
Penton said the move to go back to hybrid learning was always in the cards as a backup if infection and quarantine rates got too high.
“It was already part of our restart plan if our numbers got to where we saw we needed to make an adjustment,” he said.
Penton, noting the Thanksgiving holidays around the corner, said district officials will continue to closely monitor the situation.
“We are hopeful, but we are cautious about it. We are definitely going to be monitoring from now until Christmas to make data decisions,” he said.
Meanwhile, McComb High School moved back to a virtual learning system until Nov. 23 due to its quarantine numbers rising.
During the week of Nov. 2-6, McComb had 145 students in quarantine and three to 15 students with the virus. Kennedy Early Childhood Center has 66 of the quarantines, and Denman Junior High has 52. The district has 16 staff in quarantine, and in a Facebook post on Monday, the school district announced it does “not have enough staff to provide in-person instruction” at the high school.
The South Pike School District reported between two and 10 students in quarantine across the district, with two to 10 students confirmed to have the virus.
Amite County High School reported fewer than five staff members who contracted the virus last week.
Parklane Academy continues to report no cases or quarantines to the state. But Parklane Administrator Jack Henderson reported that the seventh grade has returned from its quarantine after three people in that grade tested positive for the virus.
The seventh grade was quarantined for nine days total, including five school days, and returned once they tested negative for the virus, Henderson said. Those who tested positive will be out for 14 days.
Parklane and other local private school members of the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools continue to be left off the Mississippi State Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 school reports. An MSDH spokesperson said last month that the state department hadn’t received reports from the MAIS since September.
“We report ours to the MAIS,” Henderson said. “It’s the law; they have to report it to the state, I’d imagine.”
