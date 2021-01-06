As health officials decide who should get the COVID-19 vaccine and how soon, most Pike County nursing homes are still waiting on the shipments of COVID-19 vaccines that started being delivered to long-term care facilities starting last week.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 23 and has begun the process of vaccinating its frontline health care workers.
However, officials at local nursing and retirement homes said they are still waiting on their vaccines.
“We were told to pick a pharmacy, and we haven’t heard anything since,” Aston Court Manager Jonah Lock said, adding that he was unsure when his assisted living center would be getting the doses.
Camellia Estates spokesperson Amanda McKee said she was told the vaccines would be delivered in the “next few weeks.”
Lisa Prestridge, director of The Claiborne, said though the facility does not have any vaccine doses as of Tuesday, the administration hopes to have a scheduled date to expect them.
“Our director of wellness is scheduling the date right now,” she said Tuesday.
McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation, on the other hand, will receive its vaccines on Jan. 13, according to executive director Rhonda Smith. She said she’s unsure how many doses the facility will receive but it will be given to any staff or residents who want it.
“There is definitely some excitement over it,” she said, noting that people were enthusiastic to get vaccinated next week.
Vaccinations going
smoothly at hospital
SMRMC has had a smooth vaccination distribution process, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richardson said, adding that he was proud to get vaccinated two weeks ago, and looks forward to receiving his final dose in late January.
“We have been educating the medical staff that symptoms such as fatigue, low-grade fever and muscle aches are likely to be more common after the second dose of the vaccine,” he said, noting that he did not have any symptoms after his first dose. “As we continue to take care of very sick patients at our hospital, it is important for everyone to remember that this is a deadly disease. The vaccine is safe, effective and will be the key to getting past this pandemic.”
SMRMC infection preventionist Tammy Bacot got her first dose, the only side effect of which was a sore arm for a couple days.
She’s still not taking virus safety for granted, at least for the next few weeks, when she’ll get her follow-up shot.
“I think after I get that second dose I will have a greater sense of safety,” she said.
However, she had no reservations about taking the vaccine and is encouraging others to roll up their sleeves, too.
“If you have serious concerns you need to either talk to your healthcare provider or do serious research — and don’t believe anything you see on social media,” Bacot said.
How the vaccine works
Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines both work by attacking the outer layer of spike proteins found on particles of coronaviruses like COVID-19 and the common cold.
The virus uses those spikes to attach to cells and inject viral content.
“When that happens, COVID hijacks the intercellular machinery to replicate multitudes of viral copies. That causes fever,” said Donald McDaniel, nurse practitioner at Simply Well Family Medicine in Summit.
When the virus spreads to the lungs it can cause inflammation there that leaks fluid into what should be air-filled space, causing a life-threatening condition that leads to people needing ventilators to breathe.
COVID-19 vaccines are mRNA vaccines, meaning they are basically coded instructions for how the human body can react to the spike proteins on COVID-19 viral particles.
“Old vaccines were made from either killing a virus or weakening it and injecting it into our body to get an immune response,” McDaniel said. “But that’s a big process going into our arm. This is a way more refined way to engineer a vaccine.”
COVID-19 vaccines enter the body’s cells, but not the nucleus at the center, where DNA lives, meaning there is no concern of the vaccine mutating people’s cells and causing other diseases, he added.
Like other vaccines, once the COVID-19 shot is given the body mounts an immune response to the protein, sometimes causing fever and aches.
“But it’s really not a side effect. It’s an effect that your body is doing what it’s supposed to do, drawing on its resources,” McDaniel said.
After the mRNA of the shot fades, the body is left with antibodies to fight COVID-19 without having had to experience the virus.
He said the speed of the vaccine’s creation should not cause alarm, as the most important phase of safety and effectiveness was not short-changed.
“There’s a small risk of having side effects from the vaccine. In my opinion there’s much more risk in not getting the vaccine and getting the virus,” McDaniel said.
