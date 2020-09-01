Pike County supervisors are seeking public input on a manufactured home park planned in the Homestead community.
On Monday, developer Jacob Dunaway submitted a plat for Jade Place Subdivision on Jade Lane off Harrison Drive.
Dunaway said he plans to put nine mobile homes on 9.3 acres.
“I’m subdividing out for the rental property,” he said.
Jade Lane is a private road, and Dunaway said he doesn’t plan to ask supervisors to make it public.
Dunaway said he followed health department guidelines in installing a sprinkler sewer system. Homestead Water Association will provide water.
Supervisor Robert Accardo commended Dunaway on following guidelines but said he’s heard concerns about the development.
“You do have some opposition in the Homestead community,” Accardo said, inviting people to the 8 a.m. Sept. 8 board meeting. “I’d like to hear what they have to say to be fair to everybody.”
Dunaway cited letters of support from the health department and water association.
“It’s not intended to be an eyesore,” he said. “It’s to provide rental opportunity for people in the North Pike School District.”
Tax bill complaint
Ulysses Brown complained about having to pay $8,345 in current and back taxes on a house that burned in 2010 at 607 N. Locust St.
Brown had homestead exemption but hadn’t known he had to live at the property to qualify. When county tax officials found out he didn’t live there, he was charged for the difference.
“That’s back taxes,” Tax Assessor Laurie Allen said. “That’s homestead he had been given although he was not entitled.”
Brown said a tax assessor employee said he shouldn’t have been charged so much for the house, but Allen countered that Brown should have reported any changes to the property and that she can’t go back and reduce them for past years.
Allen noted it’s up to property owners and people with homestead exemption to notify the tax assessor’s office about any changes to their property.
Applying for trail grant
In other business, supervisors:
• Agreed to apply for a state Transportation Alternative Program grant to upgrade trails at Bogue Chitto Water Park. Scenic Rivers Development Alliance will pay the 20% match if the grant — which is for recreational projects — is approved. Currently only the boat ramp is open at the park, which is undergoing renovations.
• Received a request from the South Pike School District to levy taxes of $5.2 million in the upcoming fiscal year.
• Heard concerns from Alma Nunnery of Hackett Road about overgrown property next to her own. Solid waste enforcement officer Richard Coghlan said he will check it out.
• Rejected a bid for engineering services for the Community Development Block Grant due to confusion over specifications and agreed to re-advertise for bids.
• Noted the hiring of jailer LaJonya R. Taylor, the resignations of jailer Brince Conerly and solid waste employee Tyrrica Hill, and the discharge of jailer Jennifer R. Walker.
• Approved payment of $381,959 to Land Company Development for storm debris removal. The county will be reimbursed for the cost.
• Approved payments of July invoices from Neel-Schaffer totaling $38,205, most of which is for Gateway Industrial Park sewer project; and $211,857 to Greenbriar for work on that project.
• Reinstated an $8,400 allocation for the National Guard after learning it’s for maintenance of the armory. Supervisors had moved the money to the general fund when they couldn’t determine what it was for.
• Received a request from Barry Smith of Gro-Green in Osyka for two loads of gray rock at the loading dock. Smith has a lease-purchase agreement on the building, which is owned by the Pike County Economic Development District. Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said he’ll research whether the county can make the donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.