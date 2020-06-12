An advisory group being set up for the McComb School District will be invited to report to the school board once a quarter, not every month as originally suggested.
The school board on Tuesday approved the quarterly visit by members of the P-16 Council by a 3-1 vote. Trustee Lynn Gilmore opposed, as she wanted to approve the group’s request to meet with the board for 10 minutes at each monthly work session.
Trustees Kizzy Coney, Lorraine Gayden and Eliece Rayborn voted for a quarterly report during the P-16 Council’s beginning months, but said they would be willing to hear from the group more often later on. Trustee Betsy Murrell was not at the meeting.
The P-16 Council is a program set up by state law. All school districts with a D rating or lower are required to have one.
The Mississippi Department of Education website says the community engagement councils “are intended to be community-based and independent. The councils are charged with the duty and responsibility to build strong, healthy communities.”
The website says a P-16 Council should develop a comprehensive plan to determine what a strong community, rooted in a public school system, will look like 10, 15 and 20 years from now. It also must determine what the group should do to move this process toward that goal.
One of the council’s responsibilities is to assess the strengths and limitations of the school district and recommend effective approaches to create “quality, healthy schools.” It will operate independently of the school board, but the Department of Education website said the council’s authority does not extend to the management or operation of the school district.
Monique Gilmore is president of the McComb P-16 Council. She said the council organized in January and has already made a couple of suggestions.
“One of the things we hear a lot from parents about is a lack of communication from the district,” Gilmore said in an interview Wednesday. “So we reached out to Dr. Ellis and the school board and told them, ‘We need more information.’ ”
Gilmore said the council also lobbied the district on behalf of parents whose children were graduating this year.
Other P-16 Council officers include vice president Billie Jean Easton, interim secretary Sonya Norwood and treasurer Carol Rawlings. Board members are Ronnie Brock, James Brown, Greg Gilmore, Lynn Gilmore, Devante Johnson, Shaunta McDowell, Sybil Moss, Julius Nash, Vernell Simmons, Wendy Smith, Evelle Thomas and Michael Watson.
In another matter, the school board accepted a $30,200 grant from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation. The money will be used to create an edible garden at Kennedy Early Childhood Center. This will be the district’s second grant from the Blue Cross foundation, with the first one being used at Summit Elementary School.
Also, two members of the administration staff who are retiring this month were at the meeting with their successors.
Assistant superintendent Ruby Husband, wrapping up a four-decade education career, is being succeeded by curriculum director Louise Sanders.
Finance director Susan Cochran is being succeeded by Emily Beach of Collins, a former finance director for the Covington County School District who left a school accounting firm to join McComb. She has been working in the district since April.
The board also approved financial statements for April. Revenue was $1.238 million, including $848,000 from the Mississippi Adequate Education Program and $193,000 in property tax payments. Expenses were $1.395 million, including $1.128 million for payroll and $264,000 for goods and services. April 30 cash on hand was $12.396 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.