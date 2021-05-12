Stay calm and don’t panic buy.
That’s the message from business owners and government officials in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown in response to a cyber extortion plot from Russian hackers that has affected the fuel supply, particularly in the Southeast.
The Colonial Pipeline runs from Texas to New Jersey, cutting through the Southeastern portion of the country, including parts of southern Mississippi.
Officials are concerned about a possible gas shortage from the shutdown of the pipeline.
The FBI publicly blamed the ransomware on a criminal syndicate based in Russia known as DarkSide, which publicly noted Tuesday it is an apolitical organization with no ties to Russian government or the Kremlin.
President Joe Biden declared a national emergency Monday to allow for more relaxed transportation of fuel into the area. Smaller lines have also been activated in the region to deal with increased demand, state officials said.
Despite this, fuel prices are expected to rise while waiting on the pipeline situation to be resolved, according to the American Automobile Association.
“This shutdown will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices, but the impact will vary regionally,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said in a statement. “Areas including Mississippi, Tennessee and the East Coast from Georgia into Delaware are most likely to experience limited fuel availability and price increases, as early as this week. These states may see prices increase 3 to 7 cents this week.”
Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson, whose agency regulates fuel markets, said that although prices may rise, he encourages the public not to panic and purchase more gas than usual because the increased demand will only make the problem worse.
“I want to encourage the public across the state to purchase the fuel they need, but not over buy or panic purchase fuel,” he said in a Tuesday press release. “Mississippi does not face a gas shortage due to the pipeline disruption, but panic buying could exhaust, and in some cases has already exhausted some local station supplies. The Department’s Regulatory Services Bureau is closely monitoring this situation.”
He recommended motorists limit unnecessary travel and purchase fuel “only as needed.”
The Colonial Pipeline makes up about 45% of gas supply in the region, so there is plenty of supply from other lines and reserves.
“Our river terminals at Vicksburg, Greenville and Aberdeen are continuing to receive an abundant supply of product — increased, even, because of the delay in shipping on the pipeline,” Gipson said. “Our land terminals are continuing to fill orders. The Plantation Pipeline is increasing supply and the Pascagoula Chevron Refinery is operating without disruption.
“In summary, Mississippians should travel as necessary and purchase only the fuel they need. ‘Panic buying’ is counterproductive, and there is no need to panic.”
Buffalo Services President and CEO Clifton Van Cleave shared the sentiment.
“The United States is not out of fuel. We have other sources in Mississippi that we are pulling from such as Natchez and even Baton Rouge,” he said. “There is no hurricane coming, and we are still getting fuel. This is not the energy crisis of the 1970s.”
Van Cleave said that Monday some of his B-Kwik stations sold more gas than a usual day, which did lead to some shortages, but noted it has since calmed down in some towns.
“I don’t think we are going to be days without fuel. We will continue to get more supply,” he said. “Please quit reading the rumors on Facebook.”
He likened the gas supply to going to any other store, noting that if a store is closed or out of an item, a customer moves on to another store.
As of Tuesday, Colonial Pipeline Inc. has not laid out a timeline for when the pipeline will be operational. Van Cleave noted there has never been a hack on the pipeline before, so the public needs to be patient and stay calm.
As of Tuesday morning, gas prices in Southwest Mississippi averaged $2.64 a gallon according to travel and navigational application GasBuddy, which compares fuel prices and averages the data of about 150,000 in North America.
Some stores in McComb and Summit were running out of higher-octane fuel on Tuesday morning.
Gov. Tate Reeves said he was told the pipeline would be operational by the end of the week, calling reporting on the pipeline a “media-driven crisis.”
“Our team has been closely monitoring the situation since last Friday, and my message to you is simple: There is no need to panic,” he wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. “The vast majority of our fuel comes from at least five other sources, both in and out of state, including the Pascagoula Refinery.
“Even better news — the Colonial Pipeline is currently estimating that they will be back functional by the end of this week. If that timeline is accurate, this media-driven crisis will be no different than the toilet paper ‘crisis’ that was manufactured at the beginning of COVID. So stay calm — buy your normal level of weekly gasoline — and live your life! If everyone takes this approach, this will be behind us with minimal impact.”
