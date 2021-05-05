TYLERTOWN — Walthall County officials believe they’re making a dent in the county’s litter problem.
Chancery Clerk Shannon Fortinberry said a program of hiding prize eggs around the county has boosted the number of people out picking up roadside trash.
“It’s gotten a lot of kids and teens and their families involved,” Fortinberry said.
Board of Supervisors President Larry Montgomery said that would probably pay dividends later.
“If they pick (litter) up, they’re probably not going to throw it out later,” he said.
Fortinberry said a number of people had come by or called her office to volunteer to pick up along stretches of county roads, both individuals and pastors offering to lead church groups in the effort.
She praised county economic developer Pam Keaton for developing the egg program and creating a poster project for county school children, with the posters posted in the front windows of the former Tylertown Florists building.
“People were supposed to be able to vote for their favorite posters, but Facebook was picky, so nobody was able to vote,” Keaton said.
