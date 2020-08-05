Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday ordered everyone to wear a mask in public as the spread of COVID-19 was on track to make Mississippi one of the most infected places in the U.S. near the start of the school year.
“Today I’m announcing an executive order to require masks be worn in public and in retail environments statewide,” he said. “We are seeing improvements in our numbers, albeit slower than any of us want it to be, and I am convinced it is because people are participating in wearing a mask.”
The order was effective immediately and would remain in place for two weeks, Reeves said. There was no penalty for violating it.
Neighboring Louisiana, Alabama and Arkansas have all instituted mask mandates, but Mississippi has been one of a shrinking handful of states that had held off on requiring them. Reeves had instead instituted a policy of targeting hard-hit counties with similar rules.
The CDC said Mississippi had the second highest of per capita infections in the U.S. behind only Florida, although cases in that state are dropping as they continue to rise here.
Reeves also ordered all adults and children to wear masks in schools and delayed the start of the school year for grades 7-12 in eight counties.
“Wearing a mask, as irritating as it can be, is critical,” Reeves said. “If you wear a mask, if you socially distance, if we do all the little things it will make a difference.”
And in another piece of signifianct action Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs gave a mandatory isolation order for anyone who tests positive for coronavirus, with violators subject to a misdemeanor penalty punishable by a $500 fine or jail time.
Dobbs said cases may be slowing statewide.
“We’re hoping that we’re seeing a bit of plateauing of our cases,” he said, adding that “we still need to monitor it for a few days to see if it is a plateau.”
Dobbs said hospitalizations may be leveling out, but that the state is still in a bad way.
“We are still seeing significant strain on our hospital system,” he said. “If you’re a teenager, let’s just chill out for a few weeks — almost a soft-quarantine if we can.”
State health officials identified another 1,074 infections and 42 deaths statewide. There were another 14 cases identified in Pike County for a total of 846 and 32 deaths since March. Amite, Lincoln and Wilkinson counties all reported on death each on Tuesday.
Mississippi is reporting the highest test-positive rate in the United States, with over 22% of coronavirus tests returning positive in recent weeks. The per-capita rate of infection is second only to Florida.
“One of the reasons the positivity rate is so high is that a lot of people have it,” Dobbs said, noting that testing has decreased in recent weeks. “Most testing is done in the private sector. We are supporting increased testing but it's mostly free-market stuff.”
Dobbs noted that the MSDH is overwhelmed by the number of patients who must be contacted. Dobbs also said private labs, especially those running rapid testing, are not reporting results to the agency in violation of longstanding state law on infectious diseases and estimated only 20% of infections are identified statewide.
Reeves said Mississippians must follow public health guidelines.
“Don’t go to funerals, don’t go to weddings. Don’t have 30-40 people at your house cooking out,” Reeves said. “We would have a significant impact on reducing and slowing the spread of this virus.”
Reeves said Mississippi is looking down a rough road.
“These are hard times, and hard times call for hard truths,” he said. “We cannot and we will not prevent every person from contracting COVID-19, whether children are in school or if children are out of school.”
