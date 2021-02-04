Longtime McComb business Seago Lumber may close its doors permanently after a fire destroyed its kiln before sunrise on Jan. 29.
Owner Gene Seago said Wednesday the fire may be a death knell for the business due to lack of insurance on the kiln.
The fire left between 60 and 70 people without a job.
“It’s going to put us out of business,” Seago said.
Fire Chief Gary McKenzie said the day of the fire that it was likely due to a mechanical failure, noting that two employees were inside the control room next to the kiln when the fire started, but no one was reported injured. He also said Wednesday that firefighters have checked on the sawdust silo a few times a day as it is still smoldering.
“We have to be careful of how much water we put in it because the silo can’t handle the sawdust and a lot of water together without collapsing,” he said. “We are trying to do this as safely as possible while making sure we aren’t damaging the kiln and silo further.”
McKenzie said he was sad to see the kiln burn and to hear there is no insurance on it, noting that the lumber mill does a lot of good for the city by providing jobs and tax money.
Seago said when all is said and done, it could cost the business around $2 million to clean up and rebuild the kiln. Seago said clean up is already underway, and when asked if there was anything residents could do to help, he said there wasn’t much.
The kiln in question was bought in 2005 when the lumber mill went from its gas-fired kiln to the one it used until the fire that burns sawdust. The cost for the replacement was $1.2 million at the time.
This was not the first fire to break out at Seago Lumber. In 1994 , a fire broke out in the company’s shaving house, which took firefighters four hours to put out. In 1995, there was also a smoke scare in the kiln that produced no fire. Another fire broke out in 1999 when its lumber shed caught fire. A fire in 2007 destroyed a wood planer and damaged the mills roof.
