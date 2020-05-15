In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, North Pike High School officials opted to hold a drive-thru graduation ceremony on Thursday and Friday. Students arrived with their families, got out of the vehicle, received their diploma, and took photos.
Weather
Stocks
Gas Prices
|Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi
|Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Latest News
- Caps, gowns, cars, trucks
- Shortage hits local stores
- Gigantic expansion
- Internet access at issue amid virus
- City clarifies which debris is acceptable
- Viral cases differ racially in Pike, Lincoln
- City pays bills with some objections before split vote
- City agrees to cosign airport loan for hangar project
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.