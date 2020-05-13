Utility disconnections will be postponed until May 26, the Mississippi Public Service Commission ruled following a vote Tuesday extending an earlier ban on shut-offs.
In a meeting held via telephone, commissioners voted to extend a previous 60-day order approved on March 17 through 5:30 p.m. May 26.
The restriction applies to water, sewer, electricity and gas services.
“We have asked the utility providers in Mississippi to hold off disconnecting customers who are having trouble making payments for two more weeks,” Chairman Dane Maxwell said. “There are residents of Mississippi who are still being hit hard by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, so we want to give them some time to get caught up on their bills.”
The move circumvents a vote taken by Osyka officials last week to resume water disconnections beginning Thursday. Town officials said water revenue is down as a result of people not paying their water bills. The town recently had to dip into emergency funds to pay to repair a water line.
Summit officials recently announced that late fees and disconnections on water accounts would resume in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.