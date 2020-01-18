Pike County sheriff’s deputies made their second felony narcotics arrest in less than a week in Osyka on Wednesday evening.
Deputies arrested Elizabeth M. Graham, 32, of 1037 Hamp Lea Road, Magnolia, and Bobby D. Lewis, 41, of 11042 Burt Jordan Road, Smithdale.
Both are charged with one count felony possession of a controlled substance and one count possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in their possession.
Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said deputies went to Highway 51 South between Liberty Street and the Mississippi-Louisiana state line at about 11 p.m. to assist Osyka police, who discovered Graham had an active warrant out for her arrest.
In the process of the arrest, deputies discovered the pair allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia, he said.
Pike County K-9 officer Brandi DeMoll conducted a search of the vehicle and allegedly discovered the meth Bellipanni said.
Bellipanni said his officers are focused on collaborating with other nearby agencies to more efficiently address local issues.
“We want to offer as much assistance to municipalities as we can and to provide them with our services,” Bellipanni said. “We’re all trying to work together.”
