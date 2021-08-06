LIBERTY — In a marathon three-hour-plus board meeting — the longest in memory — aldermen dealt with the departure of the town superintendent, a proposed annual budget and employee pay raises Tuesday.
Aldermen accepted the resignation of town superintendent John Wilkinson, who has taken a job with the town of Magnolia. Rather than replace Wilkinson, alderman named his assistant, James Isaac, wastewater and natural gas operator.
Mayor Pat Talbert said the crew, which also includes Merle Newman and Mike Whittington, works well together and can handle all the tasks necessary.
Aldermen also discussed a proposed annual budget that will leave the tax levy the same at 28 mills.
Town Clerk Shawn Felder said the budget includes expected sales taxes from the new Piggly Wiggly grocery store that opens this month.
The budget includes 5% pay raises for full-time salaried employees and varying dollar amounts for hourly employees. Alderman Walt Gaston giving Mayor Pat Talbert a raise or at least setting up an expense account to cover his mileage.
Aldermen recessed until 5 p.m. Aug. 17 to continue budget discussions and will hold a public hearing 5 p.m. Sept. 7.
Talbert said the new Piggly Wiggly, located in the industrial park, plans to hold a “soft opening” Saturday. He suggested the Mississippi Department of Transportation install a caution light at the intersection of Industrial Park Road and Highway 24 to regulate the expected increase in traffic there. Alderwoman Nora Morgan suggested a full-fledged stop light.
Talbert also said MDOT plans to repave Main Street next spring.
In other business, aldermen:
• Scheduled a public hearing for 5 p.m. Sept. 7 on a request from Harry and Lisa Hover to rezone their property at 338 S. Broad St. from residential to commercial. The property, which is slated to be sold, is used for mini-storage units, but Felder said she can find no record it was ever zoned commercial.
• Approved travel for the board to a Southwest Mississippi Planning and Development District legislative meeting at Natchez on Aug. 31, and for Isaac to a four-day rural water seminar at Jackson later this month.
• Authorized Summit Express Pharmacy to administer flu, shingles and pneumonia shots to town employees at town hall.
• Agreed to buy cyber liability coverage from Liberty Insurance Agency for $1,700 a year to protect from ransomware attacks. “It’s a very real thing,” said Alderman Curtis Seay. “Town after town is going through this process, business after business. It’s as simple as opening up an email and you’re hacked.”
• Opened an account at First Bank for $163,978 in American Rescue Act Plan funds.
The account is an old debt service account that’s no longer needed. Felder said she will watch a webinar to learn how the funds can be used. However, she believes they must go toward safe drinking water, proper wastewater disposal or other needs that can be tied to COVID-19 prevention. The funds must be spent by 2024.
• Authorized Felder to post signs at town hall asking visitors to wear a mask and use the outside drop box when possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
• Rejected a request from Amite School Center to let graduating seniors paint their names on the street in front of the school.
