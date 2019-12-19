McComb city board members learned how officials plan to pay back an intra-city loan of $1.5 million, but questioned whether the proposed methods would be enough.
City Administrator Dirkland Smith told selectmen Tuesday that the city has $192,000 available for repayment, due to insurance premiums that decreased 10% for this coverage year. The city had budgeted for a 10% increase.
The city will also freeze hiring for most of its open positions, including nine in the public safety department, which includes the police and fire departments. Eight of those nine vacancies are in the police department, which concerned board members.
Smith declined to identify in a public meeting where in the department those vacancies are, citing security concerns, and Selectman Ronnie Brock asked to discuss the matter in executive session in next week’s meeting at 10 a.m. Monday.
Smith said the hiring freeze would save the city salaries and benefits totaling $653,000.
He said he also asked the city’s department heads to go through their budgets line by line and cut 10% of planned spending, and to route all major purchasing decisions through his office. That is expected to save another roughly $400,000, bringing total saving for repayment to $1,259,000.
That amount is short of the $1.5 million the city borrowed from the utility department’s capital improvement fund to shore up the general fund, and which must be repaid to that fund by Sept. 30.
Accountant and auditor Tommy Lindley told board members in October that the city appeared to have less than $400,000 in reserve funds to cover bills through the end of the year, when property and holiday sales taxes start to be paid to the city.
Lindley estimated the city would need to pay back approximately $115,000 per month to the capital improvement fund just to break even for the year.
To build an adequate reserve would require double that in savings for the year.
Smith said the $1.5 million had been deposited to the general fund just last week, so none of that money has been used yet to pay bills, and none of the checks written for payments from October to now has bounced, to his knowledge.
Thus, the city may not need all of the borrowed money, and may just move some of it back where it came from, rather than needing to use other money to pay it back.
However, Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the city has spent some restricted funds that it shouldn’t have in paying bills, and Smith said those funds should have been in separate accounts but were instead housed in the general fund account.
“How much money do we have in the bank?” Brock asked.
Smith said he wasn’t sure, and there’s no way to track the borrowed money specifically because it is pooled into the general fund with any other monies housed there.
Brock asked if selectmen can get copies of the city’s bank statements for the past year so they can know how much money the city has.
Smith said the city has 15 bank accounts, and the fees for banks to pull and provide copies of statements that the city does not have filed or misplaced could be up to $6,000.
Selectman Devante Johnson said the board needs to know the city’s financial condition.
“This is falling on our shoulders, and it’s not a good look,” Johnson said.
“We can’t operate without knowing what we have,” board member Shawn Williams agreed.
Smith said he will get a cost for the records and bring that to next week’s meeting.
