McComb’s interim police chief told the city board Tuesday that the department is woefully understaffed and the trainng of new officers has been severely delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Interim Police Chief Rodney Nordstrom said the department is down 12 officers and it is about to lose one who is going on active military duty and possibly another who might leave for another job at the end of the month.
Nordstrom said the department is training two officers, but noted that the coronavirus is stopping all scheduled training at police academies.
“With COVID-19, we are trying to get some information on when the next police academy will be, because the police officers that were to be hired still have to be trained by the academy,” he said.
Nordstrom said another roadblock is that once an officer is hired, they have a limited time to go through the academy and he is asking academy officials if the officers can have their time to receive training extended.
“I would still like to hire these gentlemen because we are 12 officers short now,” Nordstrom said.
Nordstrom said it is not uncommon for police departments to put officers on patrol before they complete their training, and it may be time for McComb to look into doing the same.
“Although McComb, as long as I have been there, we’ve never hired anyone and put them out on the road without them having been to the academy first,” he said. “A lot of agencies do because they can’t afford not to.”
Nordstrom said with the retirement of long time processor Sandra James, the department will be short on processors as well.
Selectman Devante Johnson asked if the officers who have not gone through the academy could work as processors to fill the space during the wait, and Nordstrom said they could but he would rather them not.
“If they will do that, we would do that, too,” Nordstrom said. “I would like to hire them as police officers, let them help out and learn the process job, but if I had my choice of where I need to use them, it would be out on the streets.”
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked City Administrator Dirkland Smith and Nordstrom how the search for a new police chief was going. Nordstrom said the department has somewhere between 40 and 50 applicants for the position as of Tuesday with many of them coming from job search website Indeed.
Smith said the application deadline is May 15, at which time, interviews will begin. He said he hopes to have a recommendation before the board by the end of the month.
n n n
The board also heard a report from Recreation Department Director Joyce Smith, who gave an update on $100,000 in state bond funds the city received in 2016.
She said the plan was to split the money $20,000 per city ward, but Johnson asked if the board had voted on how to spend the money.
“I don’t remember voting on approving renovations to a park,” Johnson said. “We voted to add that language. We did not set a destination for that money. I don’t even think we got clearance for what we could use that money for.”
Dirkland Smith said the board voted on it last week's agenda, and that the language permits the money to be used for what the recreations director wanted, adding that if the money is broken into $20,000 chunks, the board does not have to vote on its spending.
“We got the clearance, that’s why Selectman Brock made the motion to mirror that language from Rep. Myers,” Dirkland Smith said, referring to former Rep. David Myers, who sought the appropriation.
Johnson asked the city clerk to get the minutes from last week’s board meeting and had Dirkland Smith read them to the board.
The minutes said the vote was to approve the spending of the bond with the regulations in House Bill 1729, Section 29, which gives the city the ability to use the money “to assist ... in paying costs associated with construction, furnishing and equipping of a recreational center and related facilities.”
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley noted that the inclusion of the language “related facilities” allows city to upgrade parks.
“Based upon the language that was added into (the item) that came directly from that bill said for recreational facilities,” Lockley said. “I think where we are getting hung up is whether this board wants to specify how the $100,000.”
Johnson maintained that general park upgrades do not fall in the approved expenditure, but Dirkland Smith argued that “related facilities” is an umbrella term that includes park upgrades.
“I’m just making sure we are not going through with spending that money and the board hasn’t decided where it was going,” Johnson said.
Board Attorney Angela Cockerham was unable to attend the work session, so Johnson asked Dirkland Smith to call her, but she was unavailable at the time, meaning the board could not get a resolution on the discussion during the meeting.
Dirkland Smith said Wednesday that he had not seen the issue added to next week’s board meeting agenda.
