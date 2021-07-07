Local state troopers had the third highest number of drug arrests and the second highest number of felony arrests recorded by the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s nine districts over the Independence Day weekend.
Statewide, troopers wrote more than 6,000 citations, while Southwest Mississippi’s Troop M wrote about 650.
Troop M had seven felony arrests and seven drug arrests, in addition to 10 DUIs. Local troopers worked seven wrecks, two with injuries. None of the wrecks were alcohol-related.
Local troopers also wrote the second most tickets for seat belt violations, recording 67 of the 411 issued state-wide. Troopers also wrote 107 child seat violation citations.
Statewide, troopers made 146 DUI arrests and worked 151 wrecks, four of which were alcohol-related.
Two people were killed and 50 were injured in wrecks on state and federal highways.
On Sunday, Donterio T. Brewer, 32, of Charleston, was killed in a hit-and-run in DeSoto County as he walked along Highway 61. The driver of the vehicle hasn’t been identified, MHP officials said.
Early Monday, Marquis R. Dixon, 31, of Columbus, died in another hit-and-run while he was riding a motorscooter on Highway 373 in Lowndes County. No one has been charged in that case, according to the MHP.
