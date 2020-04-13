Severe thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes and brought golf-ball sized hail caused severe damage and 11 deaths Easter Sunday, according to emergency management officials.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed an emergency declaration Sunday evening.
A strong cell killed a Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy.
Deputy Robert Ainsworth and his wife Paula Ainsworth, a Walthall County Justice Court clerk, died near Tilton at their home near the Walthall-Lawrence county line.
“We, at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, would like to offer our most sincere condolences to the families of both of these fine individuals,” a note on the department’s Facebook page read.
The department said Ainsworth, who served in the Marine Corps, died a hero, shielding Paula from the storm.
The storms also killed a Walthall County resident, according to Walthall County Emergency Management Director Royce McKee.
Maxie Lowe III, 44, of Jayess, died during the storms at his home, Walthall County coroner Chris Blackwell said.
Arrangements are incomplete at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel in Tylertown.
McKee reported significant structural damage in and around the Sartinville community.
Deaths were also reported in Jefferson Davis, Jones, Carroll and Panola counties, according to MEMA officials.
Storms starting around 3 p.m. and originating southwest of McComb streaked north-northeast, causing significant damage in eastern Pike County and throughout Walthall and Lawrence counties.
The sky was black and the air was hot, but McComb appears to have escaped the storms without incurring major damage, aside from flooded streets.
Pike County Civil Defense opened the saferoom on Quinlivan Road in Magnolia, offering those who took shelter there facemasks and encouraging social distancing.
The first cell that blew through the area clocked over 200 mph wind speeds on track for Jefferson Davis County before touching down a huge tornado around Jayess Sunday afternoon. Within an hour, a second strong cell followed in the first one’s wake, causing more damage into the evening.
Tornadoes also touched down in Yazoo County.
Across the state, thousands were left without electricity and Entergy and Magnolia Electric crews were out throughout Sunday night and Monday morning working to clear lines and restore service.
The National Weather Service began statewide damage assessments Monday, MEMA officials said in a release. The assesments are expected to take a week to complete.
