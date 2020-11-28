Walthall County supervisors finalized regulations for the sale of alcohol on Wednesday.
Board attorney Conrad Mord said the board amended its resolution governing beer and light wine, which was passed along with one governing hard liquor on Nov, 9, less than a week after county voters approved both kinds of alcohol sales in unincorporated areas of Walthall County.
Both resolutions passed unanimously. Tylertown will discuss its own regulations Tuesday.
The resolution for hard liquor largely enacts state regulations on hard liquor and assigns the sheriff’s department to enforce those rules in the county.
Hard liquor may only be sold in state-licensed and authorized package stores, which may operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, except Christmas Day.
Hotels, restaurants or other establishments allowed to sell liquor by the drink may do so between 10 a.m. and midnight, with extra sales allowed from New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day.
New Year’s Eve is also an exception to the state’s prohibition of Sunday alcohol sales, which are allowed from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day.
Violations of the hard liquor ordinance may result in up to a $1,000 fine and/or 90 days in jail.
Under the other ordinance, beer and hard liquor may be sold in convenience stores, in grocery stores with inventories valued at $10,000 or more not counting alcohol.
Restaurants must derive at least 60% of their sales from food and non-alcoholic drinks before they can serve alcohol.
Businesses seeking to add the lighter alcoholic beverages for sale must get a county privilege license for $15 in addition to a state permit from the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverage Control division.
Sales are prohibited in the overnight hours of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. as well as on Sundays and on Christmas day.
The board originally prohibited sales within 400 feet of churchs, schools, kindergartens or funeral homes, but amended the ordinance Wednesday to boost the buffer zone to 600 feet.
Advertising of wine and beer sales is limited to newspapers, magazines or other publications not dedicated to the sales of beer or wine.
Stores may have promotional items or advertisements of beer or wine within their walls, and “Beer Sold Here” may be placed on the outside of the store in letters no more than 8 inches high.
Violations of the lighter alcohol ordinance are punishable by fines of up to $500 and up to six months ni jail.
Both ordinances are running as legal advertisements in the Tylertown Times through Dec. 10.
However, the ordinances went into effect when they were originally passed on Nov. 9, under clauses in each ordinance.
