The U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program kicks off Wednesday and runs through Nov. 29.
Donated toys may be dropped off at Burkes Outlet in McComb, Kia of McComb, all Regions Bank branches, United Country-Gibson Realty in McComb, McComb Home Center, the Dollar General store on Pearl River Avenue, Citizens Bank in Magnolia, Magnolia Electric Power and Black Dog Coffee & Cafe in Tylertown.
Toys for Tots is accepting applications for children to receive toys from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 2300 Delaware Ave.
This is the fourth straight year for the program that provides Christmas gifts for children ages 0-18 to be held in McComb.
Donors are asked to bring new unwrapped toys.
“During the holiday season there are children that will not be able to share in the joy of presents on Christmas morning,” toys for Tots director Terry Quin said in a news release. “This program helps to meet this need in as many situations as possible. the number of children we reach is determined by the amount of funds and the number of toys donated.”
The local effort hopes to serve children in Pike, Amite and Walthall counties.
Last year’s initiative provide gifts to 1,600 children and Quin said she’s hoping to top that this year.
“When you donate to Toys for Tots you are helping to bring the joy of Christmas and a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children,” Quin said.
Donations may be made by check or money order to Toys for Tots Foundation, 804 McComb St., McComb, MS 39648.
For more information, call Terry Quin at 601-324-9404 or 601-324-1009
