Amite County voters will elect a new circuit clerk Tuesday in a race spurred on by the retirement of two-term incumbent Debbie Kirkland.
On the ballot are Democrat Celeste Bell McIntyre and independent candidate Wendy Sterling Aaron.
McIntyre, 41, of Gloster, is an Amite County native with experience working in the circuit clerk’s office, serving as a deputy clerk under Kirkland since 2016.
She won the Democratic nomination for the office after defeating Barbara McDonald in an August runoff.
McIntyre said her experience has helped acquaint her with the duties and responsibilities of the office, including carrying out elections.
She also cited her understanding of criminal and civil court proceedings.
“I feel very confident in my ability to treat people fairly,” she said, “to continue to treat them as courteously as they were treated in the past by the circuit clerk’s office.”
She said rapidly changing technology will require the next clerk to keep pace with those advances, noting the office will eventually have to consider purchasing new voting machines
Her family is steeped in public service in Amite County. Her grandfather, Benoyd Bell, served as mayor of Gloster for 16 years in the 1980s and ’90s.
“My heart is in serving the people of Amite County,” McIntyre said. “I would really appreciate your continued support.”
Aaron, 48, of Centreville, is a lifelong Amite County resident who is making her first run for political office.
She serves as director of accounting and communications at Curry Livestock of Centreville, a position she’s held for 20 years. She worked previously as communications director for the now-defunct Regent Feliciana Hospital in Clinton, La. She served six years on the school board at Centreville Academy.
Aaron said those professional experiences helped prepare her to run for circuit clerk.
“I’ve always done similar work and always served in the public,” she said. “I was really interested in the job.”
She decided to run for circuit clerk on her way to New Hope Methodist Protestant Church, of Gloster, where she serves as a trustee.
“I love the county and I love the people,” she said. “I feel I can do really well.”
She said she is a personable person with management skills and a strong work ethic.
“I’ve always been a manager and I treat all my co-workers well,” she said. “I get tasks done.”
Most of all, she is excited for an opportunity to serve the county she loves.
“My promise is to treat everyone the same and to make the county proud,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.