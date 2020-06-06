GLOSTER — With responses to the 2020 census slowed by the coronavirus outbreak, town officials plan to help make things easier for citizens.
Mayor Jerry Norwood said Tuesday he will set up a computer in the board room at town hall for citizens to fill out census forms.
Census forms can be filled out on paper, online or via phone and typically take a few minutes. Currently just 55.8% of Mississippians have responded, according to the website mscensus2020.org.
In Amite County, the response rate is just 41.1%, with just 15.6% submitted online.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Accepted the 2018-19 audit from Haddox Reid Eugene and Betts, which auditor Tommy Lindley called “a good audit.”
• Accepted a $298,195 bid from Greenbriar for a Community Development Block Grant sewer project and agreed to pay Dungan Engineering $3,100.
• Agreed to send a letter to the owner of the property at 258 N. First St. ordering its clean-up.
• Agreed to lease building and storage space at the old Georgia-Pacific property to Drax for $600 a month.
• Heard a suggestion from Betty Green for upgrades to town hall including a new safe, countertop coverings for counter tops and a plexiglas shield.
• Promoted Clifton Walker to assistant police chief and hired Jamarcus Patterson as a full-time officer.
• Agreed to buy a 48-inch Ex-Mark mower from Sanders Repair for $7,450.
• Heard a request from citizen John Jackson for an update on coronavirus restrictions. Jackson, who owns the old high school, said he had a request to rent the football field. Mayor Norwood said the town is following the governor’s recommendations.
