Pike County supervisors approved a list of bridges that need replacing and will apply for money through the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund Program.
Listed in the application are two bridges on State Line Road and one each on Summit-Holmesville, Guy Barkdull, Leatherwood, Tanglewood, High Point and Cole Thomas roads and Pike 93 North.
Supervisors authorized county engineer Chad Toles to apply for the funds.
In other business, supervisors:
• Declared real and personal tax rolls open to the public at the courthouse and scheduled a public hearing 8 a.m. Aug. 2 to hear objections to the tax assessments. Objections should be filed with the chancery clerk, county administrator or tax assessor.
• At the recommendation of District 4 Supervisor Jake Gazzo, voted to pass a resolution honoring the late District 4 Supervisor Venton Ray Adams, who died June 23 at age 84.
• Heard a request from Michael Evans of Nick Floyd and Associates to offer term life insurance to county employees. County administrator Tami Dangerfield said she will contact Evans when the county has open enrollment for employees.
• Accepted a $951,689 bid from Greenbriar Digging of Brookhaven for the Gateway Industrial Park water system project. The engineer’s estimate was $950,000.
• Noted the hiring of Elizabeth B. Young as a corrections officer and the resignations of John S. Jones from the sheriff’s department and Johnna J. White from the tax collector’s office.
• Approved the sole-source purchase of imagery software from Pictometry for $112,860.
• Approved contracts involving juvenile drug court, including paying David Lee Brewer and Ben Gilbert each $250 a month to serve as prosecutors, Glenn Chiovaro $750 a month to provide various services, and Dr. Dave Hartson $18,000 a year to serve as counselor.
• At Gazzo’s request, voted to pass a resolution commending the Pine Hills All-Stars for winning the Dixie Youth Baseball 8-year-old district tournament recently.
• After an executive session, agreed to sell 3.4 acres of county land on Highway 51 North, Magnolia, to the Mississippi Department of Transportation for its plans to widen a bridge in front of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
• Accepted an emergency sheltering support plan from the Pike County Civil Defense Department. The plan serves as a guide to operating emergency shelters.
