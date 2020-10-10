Voters in parts of four counties will return to the polls Tuesday to elect a new state senator.
Jason Barrett and Bill Sones, both of Brookhaven, are running in a non-partisan special election for the Senate District 39 seat, which includes parts of Lincoln, Walthall, Lawrence and Copiah counties. The winner will replace Sally Doty, who was appointed to lead the state’s Public Utilities Staff.
Sones and Barrett led a field of nine candidates in a Sept. 22 special election, with neither meeting the requirement of getting at least 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.
Sones led with 2,841 votes, while Barrett finished with 2,746. Sones, who is chairman of the Bank of Brookhaven, carried Lincoln County, the most populous county in the district, while Barrett, an attorney, carried the other counties.
