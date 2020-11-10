The McComb city board claims the civil service commission’s decision to reinstate former police chief Damian Gatlin is legally out of bounds because it was decided in a hearing that lacked adequate standards and reached a conclusion that lack substantial evidence.
Board attorney Angela Cockerham, on behalf of the city, filed the appeal on Oct. 15 and rehashed many of the concerns that were brought up during the hearing itself.
The appeal passed in a 3-2 vote from the city board in late September following the commission’s 2-0 vote to reinstate Gatlin. These votes came after months of red tape and legal filings failed to stop the commission from holding a hearing to determine is Gatlin’s termination was merited or done for political reasons.
Gatlin was terminated on April 14 during a special called meeting and filed for his appeal on the last day to do so, 10 days later. The commission tried unsuccessfully to hold a hearing multiple times, but Cockerham, a state legislator, was granted a continuance until the Mississippi Legislature concluded its session this summer.
Cockerham tried multiple times to get the hearing dismissed, even filing a restraining order on the commission, which failed in the Pike County Circuit Court when Circuit Judge David Strong said it “fell flat on its face.”
In the city’s appeal, Cockerham lays out the city’s reasons for throwing out the commission’s decision and asks the court to declare the commission does not have jurisdiction to review the termination of McComb police chiefs.
Cockerham maintains that the board can hire and fire the chief at its discretion, noting Gatlin was fired because he undermined the authority of Chief Detective Victoria Carter, eroded the chain of command and did not follow proper procedures in disciplining employees when he put Carter on administrative leave after an argument between the two during a meeting.
“Because the Commission lacks jurisdiction to review the termination of the police chief, and because Gatlin was not a certified member of the McComb Civil Service, the Commission’s investigative hearing and the September 16th order are invalid as a matter of Law,” Cockerham wrote in the appeal.
Cockerham also noted that the commission’s finding that Gatlin’s firing was done for political reasons, was not made in good faith and was done without specific findings to support its decision.
“Mississippi courts have invalidated civil service commission orders in other cases where the commission findings just recite the text of the statute on investigative hearings without providing additional details,” she said.
The city also took issue with the fact that there was not a court reporter present at the hearing, which makes all transcripts uncertifiable. Commissioner Terrance Turner recorded the hearing, and the transcript was made from his recording. Cockerham brought this up during the hearing, but the board proceeded without a court reporter present.
“The commission’s failure to retain a court reporter for the hearing makes it impossible for the court to review a complete record of the proceedings below in hearing this appeal,” she said. “The commission’s decision to hold the hearing without a court report (sic) present, over the city’s objection, is (sic) reversible error because it deprives the city of the judicial review it is entitled to under Mississippi Code.”
A transcript of the hearing was produced from an audio recording of it, commissioners said.
Cockerham also said the commission’s order is invalid because the commission’s judgment was not made in good faith and without substantial evidence.
“The commission’s decision is contrary to the evidence presented at the hearing and is unsupported by substantial evidence,” she wrote. “Therefore, the order is arbitrary and capricious and invalid.”
Cockerham cited a previous court case that said commissioners have to have an adequate “determining principal” or the ruling is arbitrary and another court case that states a ruling is capricious when it disregards the surrounding facts.
“The commission’s ... order includes no factual findings or other indications that the commission weighed the testimony and evidence before it,” Cockerham said.
