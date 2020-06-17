Gov. Reeves warned Monday rampant unemployment fraud threatens Mississippi’s monies and that workers who don’t return to their jobs as soon as possible may be investigated for fraud.
“I understand that the pandemic unemployment provides an additional $600 — maximum unemployment in Mississippi is $235 per week,” he said, noting that the supplement will end in July.
“We have paid out over a billion dollars in unemployment funds,” Mississippi Department of Employment Security Director Jackie Turner said. “With the rush to pay people quickly, some of those fraudsters have gotten through, I suppose.”
Turner said that workers who expect to return to their jobs in the coming months but choose to file for unemployment will be considered fraudulent applicants.
“It’s time to get Mississippi restarted, and along that way some people may think it’s better to file for unemployment and get those $600 for those few weeks — I categorize that as fraud,” she explained.
The MDES will contact employers who are expected to update the agency about when they open employment positions back up again and that individuals who held those jobs will be taken off of unemployment benefits.
U.S. District Attorney David Michael Hurst Jr. said an international criminal syndicate is working to defraud Mississippi and that he intends to crack down hard.
“About a month ago, the US Secret Service put out a bulletin advising individuals that an international fraud ring had been targeting eight states around the country,” he said. “We will prosecute this to the fullest-extent of the law — what we are seeing in this fraud is the money is going to banks out of state.”
Hurst said estimates indicate the United States could lose over $26 billion in payments on fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Tate Reeves said people can protect themselves from identity theft by safeguarding personal information, including social security numbers, bank account information and passwords or PIN numbers online.
“If you get some correspondence or documentation from MDES and you have not filed for unemployment, possibly someone used your identity to file for benefits,” he said.
Turner said people need to be careful with their information on social media and other internet websites.
“People reveal a lot of information, even unknowingly, on their posts on social media,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.