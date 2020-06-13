Summit fired up for Smokin’ on the Tracks

By Matt Williamson
Enterprise-Journal
There will be music and food — along with face masks and hand sanitizer — at this year’s Smokin’ on the Tracks in Summit, according to the organizer of the town’s annual barbecue competition and festival.
The ninth annual Smokin’ on the Tracks will be held June 19 and 20.
“We’ve got our music lineup ready. We’re going to have our car show as usual,” festival organizer Deborah Price told the Summit Town Council on Tuesday.
The festival, usually held the second week in April, was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, which is still a concern.
Price, who also is Summit’s town clerk, said face masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
“We’re going to have gloves at all of our stations, our beer wagons, our Coke wagons,” she said. “We’re doing the best we can to put some happy back in to the neighborhood.”
Councilman Joe Lewis expressed concern about the need for social distancing, and Price said teams and vendor will have plenty of space between them and she urged everyone to be cautious as the pandemic is still a health concern.
“Friday night is our block party. That’s when everybody has a little fun, enjoys each other’s company. I invite y’all to come have some fun, but y’all behave yourselves,” Price said.
The music lineup includes Ransakk at 5:30 p.m. and Castro “Mr. Sipp” Coleman at 8 p.m. on Friday, then Hippies in the End Zone at 10 a.m., Everyday People at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Jamey and the Soundbreakers at 1:30 on Saturday.
The PALS Animal Shelter’s fifth annual Racin’ for Rescues 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Proceeds from this year’s festival will go to the Summit Volunteer Fire Department.
