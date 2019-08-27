25 of 25 precincts

Democratic primary

District 2 Supervisor

Samuel C. Hall 484 53.42%

Faye Lowery Hodges 422 46.58%

District 3 Supervisor

Pat Martin 158 29.37%

E. Batteaste Taplin 379 70.45%

Central District constable

James Brown 400 35.84%

Mark E. Thompson 714 63.98%

Republican primary

Sheriff

James Brumfield 2557 54.07%

Tim Vanderslice 2161 45.70%

District 3 Supervisor

Robert J. Accardo 661 52.84%

W. 'Rusty' McCulley 585 46.76%

District 4 Supervisor (4 of 5 precincts)

Marlin Bass 781 44.45%

Jake Gazzo 974 55.44%

Senate District 37

86% Precincts Reporting district-wide

Melanie Sojourner 2,548 53.21 %

Morgan Halford Poore 2,241 46.79 %

 

