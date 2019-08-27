25 of 25 precincts
Democratic primary
District 2 Supervisor
Samuel C. Hall 484 53.42%
Faye Lowery Hodges 422 46.58%
District 3 Supervisor
Pat Martin 158 29.37%
E. Batteaste Taplin 379 70.45%
Central District constable
James Brown 400 35.84%
Mark E. Thompson 714 63.98%
Republican primary
Sheriff
James Brumfield 2557 54.07%
Tim Vanderslice 2161 45.70%
District 3 Supervisor
Robert J. Accardo 661 52.84%
W. 'Rusty' McCulley 585 46.76%
District 4 Supervisor (4 of 5 precincts)
Marlin Bass 781 44.45%
Jake Gazzo 974 55.44%
Senate District 37
86% Precincts Reporting district-wide
Melanie Sojourner 2,548 53.21 %
Morgan Halford Poore 2,241 46.79 %
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.