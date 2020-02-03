Faith Racers bring motocross riders closer to God

Church for Luke Moak of Brookhaven sometimes includes bleachers instead of pews, the roar of motorcycle engines instead of an organ and the dusty visor of a helmet instead of stained glass.
The manager of Smith Brothers Collision in Brookhaven is an avid motocross rider and uses the sport as a conduit to express his devotion to God through a group called Faith Racers.
“I have been in love with motorcycles since I was 10 years old,” Moak recently told the McComb Exchange Club.
He had always competed, just as he had always gone to church, but key events in his life, including a serious illness his son contracted as a newborn and the death of a close friend, helped connect his hobby with his faith.
He learned about Faith Racers on Facebook, decided to get involved and is now the leader of outreach and pastor for Mississippi and Louisiana.
Andre Pene and Tony Jewah established the organization in 2006.
“We go to tracks, we have tents we set up and tell people about God,” Moak said.
He recalled seeing the group during a competition and the person leading the services said, “I know there’s somebody here, there’s somebody in the crowd that wants to get involved with us.
“I knew I wanted to get involved with Faith Racers, but I didn’t know if God wanted me to,” Moak said.
But he thought about his son’s recovery and the many nights he spent praying over the boy. Grateful for answered prayers, Moak decided this would be his way of thanking the Lord and spreading His word.
“I never told anybody about my story about what God had done for me,” he said. “God has a plan for you. Everybody has a gift. My gift, honestly, is motorcycles.”
Moak said motocross is a good sport to teach a lot of important life lessons.
“Most people when they think of motorcycles, they think of accidents,” he said. “I deal with people everyday that got up, got in their cars and had no idea they were going to be in a motorcycle accident.”
He said the sport requires physical fitness and responsibility.
“Physically, it keeps you fit and in shape,” he said. “Most of your top-level athletes, they’re in some type of physical condition.”
Kids like his son Brayton, who competes on the youth level, learn to take care of their equipment by staying on top of oil and filter changes and other routine maintenance.
And riders tend to look after each other, even in competition.
“I’ve met some of the nicest people you can imagine at a motorcycle track,” he said, adding that riders will often lend each other tools and parts so they can keep racing. “It’s a family-friendly sport. It’s wonderful.”
Moak said there are five tracks within a couple hours’ drive, with the closest in Kentwood, La.
“Right here in little ole Kentwood, there will be a lot of people coming to race dirt bikes in a little over two weeks,” he said.
Moak said he’s glad to have found a way to connect his interest with his faith and he encourages others to do the same, regardless of what they like to do.
“I just want to encourage you to get involved with whatever your hobby is. There’s a need out there,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.