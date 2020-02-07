Local lawmakers are seeking upwards of $5 million for projects across Southwest Mississippi, including the construction of a new National Guard armory and improvements to recreational facilities.
House Bill 327 would provide $3.5 million in state bonds for the development of a new armory on 24 acres of land in Gateway Industrial Park in Pike County.
Reps. Sam Mims, Angela Cockerham, Vince Mangold and Daryl Porter Jr. are authors of the bill, which has been referred to the Ways and Means Committee.
Another measure, House Bill 328, authored by Mims, Cockerham, Porter, Mangold and Rep. Jeffery Harness of Fayette, seeks $1.5 million in bond funding for the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance.
The funding would go to “repairs, renovations, rehabilitation and upgrades of electrical equipment, lighting and irrigation of arenas, pavilions, cabins, public waterways, boat ramps, piers, parking areas and facilities, trails, road repairs, other infrastructure, equipment and buildings,” according to the bill.
Facilities in the proposal include Ethel Vance Natural Area, Okhissa Lake, Bogue Chitto Water Park, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Lake Walthall, Walthall Range, Walker’s Bridge Water Park, Clark Creek Natural Area, Lake Mary, Foster Lake and Indian mound sites in Wilkinson County.
It also has been referred to Ways and Means.
