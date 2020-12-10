Ginny’s offers wide variety of collectibles, gifts, Bibles

When a customer walks into Ginny’s Gifts & Collectibles, a bell hanging on the door jangles. A moment later, owner Evelyn Bell emerges from between shelves that are stacked with a variety of treasures, asking how she can help.
Bell, who has owned the store since 1999, keeps Ginny’s filled with hundreds of items, from jewelry and clothes to candles, tea sets and team memorabilia.
Ginny’s, located at 704 Delaware Ave., also carries toys, wedding decorations and crystal.
“I try to order things that people will like,” Bell said. “If someone comes in and asks for something, I’ll try to get it to them.”
In the back of the store, hundreds of Bibles are stacked on shelves that reach to the ceiling.
“One of my top sellers is Bibles,” Bell says.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ginny’s has been able to stay afloat through support from local churches.
“It’s been slow, but people still come in and get things that they need, like Bibles and communion,” Bell says.
Although Ginny’s had to close for a few months earlier this year, Bell is hoping that the store has gotten back on its feet.
“I’m grateful to the churches,” she said. “They’ve stood by me during all this.”
As the holidays approach, Bell hopes that things will continue to pick up.
“I’ll be marking down some things before Christmas, and I try to keep the store full of a variety of things that people will want to get for their loved ones,” Bell said.
Her most popular items around the holidays are jewelry, clothes and collector items. She also sells Nativity sets and Christmas decorations.
Even if shoppers can’t find something in the store, Bell said she has ordered items for customers who ask.
Her main goal is to make the people who come through her door happy.
“We care about our customers. I just love people, no matter who. We are a caring store.”
