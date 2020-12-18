An 18-wheeler making a delivery to the Dollar General on West Presley Boulevard was among the vehicle burglaries McComb police have responded to in recent weeks.
The trailer of the truck was broken into Monday, and two containers of an unspecified amount of washing detergent were taken, said Chief Detective Victoria Carter.
In another case reported to police Monday, a handgun was taken from a vehicle that was parked at the Ice House on South Railroad Boulevard.
A week earlier, on Dec. 7, two vehicles were reported broken into on the 1000 block of Hope Drive Circle.
Missing from a car on the block were a wallet containing $150 in cash and a purse containing $20. Missing from a truck were two guns and jewelry.
In another case reported that day, an iPad and $20 cash were taken from an unlocked vehicle on the 1000 block of Howell Drive around 2:15 p.m.
A house on the 1100 block of Laird Street that had been undergoing maintenance was burglarized around 9 p.m. Dec. 6.
There was no forced entry, and a PlayStation 4 gaming console was taken, Carter said.
McComb police are also investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred on the 1300 block of Old Liberty Road last week.
John Johnston told police that he was robbed by De’Deric Reese around 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, after the two had been watching movies and football.
Johnston reported that Reese took his wallet and $83 from him, said Chief Detective Victoria Carter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.