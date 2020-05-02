Tornado deals hard blow to coach, family

South Pike head football coach Brinson Wall has faced many challenges on and off the field, but a recent one has taken a major toll on him and his family.
The EF-2 tornado that moved through the area on April 23 left his Caston Road house heavily damaged, felling a large oak tree onto the house, splitting it in two.
"It all happened at about 3:20, 3:25 in the morning, so there wasn't a whole lot going through our minds," he said. "Thank goodness for cell phones because when they went off, we clicked on them and it said that we were right in the path and that the storm was coming. We managed to get everyone in the hallway."
Brinson's wife Jacqueline, a teacher at Parklane Academy, learned of approaching rough weather from a family member and stayed up working on a school assignment.
"My cousin sent a message around 11 p.m. saying to be weather aware, so I was," she said. "I am normally a night owl but on this particular night I was up much later than I normally would have been."
As the storm approached, her awareness heightened.
“I was watching the weather around 3 a.m. and about 3:15 or 3:20 (meteorologists) started calling road names and they said Enterprise Road and Caston connects to Enterprise Road,” she said. “The sirens started going off and the notifications started going off.”
After the family huddled in the hallway the storm made its presence known.
“The house shook and you could hear glass breaking, you could hear the rain pelting down,” Jacqueline said. “This all goes on for 30 seconds to a minute and it all of a sudden feels like the air was sucked out of the house. While all of this was going on, I kept saying, ‘Stay calm, stay calm,’ and I prayed to the Good Lord, ‘Please keep us safe, please keep us safe.’”
Brinson added that even though the experience didn’t even last a minute, it seemed so much longer.
Armed with just the flashlights on the back of their phones as their only source of light, the Walls noticed the large oak tree that crashed through the middle of their home, resting only a few feet above their heads.
“Where the tree came down was right above us,” Jacqueline said. “There’s an old chimney that was left in the house when they took the fireplace out years ago. The chimney in the attic, we felt like that probably held and prevented it from coming down any further because it was right above us.”
Jacqueline said she is thankful nobody was hurt and the three family dogs were also unharmed.
After assessing the damage as best they could with the lack of light, the Walls saw neighbors come forward as they began checking on each other.
Brinson and Jacqueline drove the kids to their grandparents’ house before heading back to their property to assess the damage further since the sun was beginning to rise.
Workers came in and helped pack up what was salvageable to store in the mean time. Jacqueline said the workers were helpful and compassionate in the process.
And looking back on it all, the Walls said the experience was overwhelming but they will push through it, spurred on by an out-pouring of support.
“The people have been great,” Brinson said. “Between our neighborhood, our church family, both school families (South Pike and Parklane), we can’t thank the people enough.”
