Amite County Sheriff’s have deputies charged two Liberty residents accused of taking a baby with kidnapping on Wednesday, Sheriff Tim Wroten said.
Wroten said deputies arrested Kristy Walters, 42, and Nathan Walters, 34, in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a child.
A woman, whom Wroten did not identify, came to the sheriff’s department and filed charges after the two allegedly took her baby.
Wroten said the mother of the child had apparently been staying at the Walters’ home. The couple and the mother went to the hospital with the child and the Walters’ allegedly kicked the mother out of their house and kept the baby after leaving the hospital.
Wroten said details are unclear and the incident remains under investigation.
In another case, deputies also arrested a man for possession of a stolen firearm and driving with a switched license plate.
Deputies stopped Timothy Landor, 53, of Moss Point, on Highway 24 in Centreville and discovered a handgun in his possession. Deputies discovered the firearm was stolen and Wroten said Landor had also switched the license plate on his car.
Landor is charged with one count being in possession of a stolen firearm, driving without a license, being a felon in possession of a firearm and driving with a switched license plate.
And in McComb, police have arrested two men in connection with the break-in of a truck at the Parklane Apartments in January.
Marquez D. Monley, 24, of 8016 Old Highway 24, Magnolia, and Shaughnessy C. Young, 31, of 2003 Adams Road, Liberty, were arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Pike County Jail.
They will appear in justice court for preliminary hearing next week.
Detective Victoria Carter said the two are accused of breaking into William Jones’ Chevrolet Silverado and stealing undisclosed personal items around 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the apartment complex on Parklane Road.
Carter said security camera footage from the complex captured the incident and helped investigators identify the suspects.
