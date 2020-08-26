LIBERTY — Amite County supervisors approved the purchase of a long list of equipment Tuesday to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Nov. 3 election, but they held off on approving hazard pay for pollworkers.
Election commission spokesperson Annette Wicker said up to $11,000 in CARES Act funds is available to buy face shields and masks for pollworkers, masks for pollworkers and voters, gloves, sanitizers, wipes and 40 awning tents — two per precinct — to pitch outside for voters to wait under.
She also asked for $50 extra in hazard pay for the 63 to 70 pollworkers.
Supervisors approved the equipment but said wanted to be sure the hazard pay will be reimbursed.
“If it gets to be approved and they’re going to reimburse us for that, we can approve it,” said Supervisor Butch Graves.
Wicker said the pay has been approved, but Graves said he wants to know if the county would be reimbursed before or after the election.
In other business, supervisors:
• Scheduled a public hearing on the annual budget and tax levy 9 a.m. Sept. 8, with the regular board meeting to follow at 10, in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse in Liberty.
• Agreed to advertise for bids to replace a bridge on Poole Lane using Local Systems Bridge Program funds.
• Raised the threshold at which employees must get a purchase order to buy supplies for the county from $500 to $1,000.
• Hired James Anderson as a temporary worker in District 5 and terminated Justin Robinson in District 2.
• Agreed to pay $2,232 to buy four racks and 19 shelves from Office Depot and Granger for the justice court storage room.
• Agreed to pay B&W of Magnolia $4,975 to repair the air conditioning system at the health department.
• Approved the hiring of Julie Delouch in the circuit clerk’s office to replace Calista Lewis, who resigned.
• Approved the hiring of Katerrica Hackett as part-time jailer-dispatcher.
• Agreed to buy a Dell computer for the solid waste department for $1,300.
• Terminated several part-time hoppers in the solid waste department: Jahkeen Kettles, Renundo Martin, Luscious Williams, Jerry Cupit, Herbert Blackmon and Leophus Bailey. Solid waste director Murry Toney said the action was needed to “clean up my rolls a little bit.”
• Changed hopper Jonathan Franklin from part-time to full.
• Approved beer permits for Guapo’s Barnyard Grill & BBQ in Smithdale, and Donald Stove-n-BBQ at Berwick-Cassel Road and Highway 569.
• Met for an hour in executive session to discuss personnel matters involving the tax assessor-collector’s office.
