A disturbance the Gulf of Mexico had a strong chance of forming into a tropical depression and the potential to bring heavy rain to the area later this week.
National Hurricane Center forecasters are watching a tropical disturbance they say has a 40% chance of forming a cyclone within two days and an 80% chance in the next five days. Regardless of formation, it’s expected to bring heavy rain to the northern Gulf Coast.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the disturbance was over the Bay of Campeche and southern Mexico The system was expected to move little over the next few days, but forecasters predict it will make its way across the Gulf throughout the week.
With the storm moving toward the U.S., local forecasters with the National Weather Service predict Southwest Mississippi to have showers and thunderstorms from Friday through Monday.
The local weather forecast shows, if it holds true, shows most of the effects being felt in the area Saturday, with storms producing heavy rainfall and wind gusts high as 20 mph after 1 p.m. and continuing through the night.
“All eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico where NHC shows a 70% chance of a tropical cyclone of some sort developing in the next 5 days,” National Weather Service forecasters in Slidell, La., advised Tuesday, noting that it was too early to know the location of landfall or the time of arrival. “The local area should at least be aware of potential for heavy rainfall over the weekend. A few inches to well over a foot of rain are certainly a possibility.”
The National Weather Service in New Orleans predicted four to six inches of rain over the weekend, showing its model heading toward the northwest end of the Gulf, striking most of Louisiana.
