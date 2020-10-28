Zeta made landfall as a strong Category 2 hurricane near Cocodrie, La., Wednesday afternoon, packing a fast-moving punch of rain, wind and flooding along the coast, with Pike and Walthall counties likely to feel some effects tonight.
Zeta had 110 mph winds — 1 mph away from Category 3 strength — at landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The hurricane was already flooding roads in coastal area, The Associated Press reported.
While Southwest Mississippi remained under a tropical storm watch, forecasters said the area isn’t as likely to receive high winds from Zeta as previously thought.
Southwest Mississippi was expected to receive peak winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, which is below tropical storm-strength.
Forecasts of about an inch of rain were unchanged.
Zeta is expected to quickly pass over Louisiana and Mississippi tonight before heading over the Southeastern and Eastern by Thursday.
The speed of the 27th named storm of the hurricane season was seen as a benefit, with officials hoping for a quick encounter with Zeta that will allow for more immediate damage assessment and recovery.
“The good news for us — and look, you take good news where you can find it — the storm’s forward speed is 17 mph. That’s projected to increase, and so it’s going to get in and out of the area relatively quickly, and then we’re going to be able to assess the damage more quickly,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in an interview on The Weather Channel.
“Just get ready to ride this storm out tonight. It’s going to be quick,” Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Greg Michel said.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed an emergency declaration on Wednesday morning.
“Watch the weather. Be prepared. Emergency operators are working to get ready for storm surge and hard winds — up to 9 feet of surge and winds up to 100 MPH. Stay sharp, stay safe, and pray for God’s protection,” he posted on social media.
Pike County did not open its storm shelter for Zeta, but shelters throughout southeastern Mississippi opened.
A mandatory evacuation order was issued in low-lying areas of coastal Hancock County. Voluntary evacuations were recommended for flood-prone areas of Hancock and Jackson counties.
