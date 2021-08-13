A night before meeting with city officials on the matter, McComb-Pike County Airport board representatives wrangled more favorable terms for a loan to match grant funds that will finance the building of new hangars.
Tom Henderson and Garrett Smith, both of Neel-Schaffer Engineering, told the airport bord Monday that the Mississippi Development Authority had agreed to extend the term on a $400,000 loan to 15 years at 1% interest. That lowers the monthly payments to an amount that rental of eight of the 10 planned hangars — at $350 per month for each hangar — would more than cover.
Fixed-base operator Rick Simpson told board members he has had seven people express interest in renting the new hangars if they are built, and Hensarling said three $100 deposits have been received.
Brad Clark, whose company, Clark Construction, rents a hangar at the airport, said that was a good deal to get the $400,000 grant that does not have to be paid back to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
“If someone says they’re going to give you half the money, it’s a no-brainer,” Clark said.
Board President Bob Hensarling said McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley has insisted that the airport board dedicate all rental income from the new hangars to paying off the MDA loan — actually two loans, with $200,000 each borrowed by the city and the county.
Hensarling said Lockley also insisted the airport board should dedicate any money it might receive from the federal government under the American Recovery Plan Act to repaying the loan, if the terms of the grant allow the money to be applied to debt service.
Hensarling and board accountant Hal Holloway had slated $400 per month of the expected rental income to cover utilities and insurance for the new hangars, which would be left available after the loan payment and then some.
With planned monthly rental fees of $350 per month, renting out eight of the hangar slots would bring in $2,800 each month.
Hensarling said the monthly loan payments would be about $1,200 for each loan, or $2,400 total, and rental fees in excess of that would be put in an escrow account in case the airport lost rentals or for some other reason could not make the loan payments from existing rental fees.
That means the utilities and insurance cost for the hangars would have to come from the regular airport budget, for which airport officials have already been lobbying the city and county for more money.
Concerning Lockley’s demands for the city, “Do we have to say yes?” board member Dr. Eric Lewis asked. “If we say no, are they not going to” apply for the loan?
He also questioned whether the city’s demands on ARPA money might be a “moot point,” since there is no guarantee the airport will be granted any money under the act, or that debt service would be an allowable expense for it.
The present board members — Lewis, Hensarling, Lynn Martin and Mitch Dorr — voted unanimously to meet both of Lockley’s conditions in order to secure the grant money and get the project underway, which Clark said would improve the airport in comparison to other area facilities.
“They have more hangars in Tylertown than we have here,” he said.
Board members Craig Haskins, Ed Silence and Oliver Smith were absent.
In other business, the board:
• Received the final report on a pavement and land acquisition study from Neel-Schaffer. Based on the study, Neel-Schaffer will develop a plan to use expected and accumulated Airport Improvement Program funds rehabilitate two taxiways and the medium-intensity taxiway lighting. The taxiway work would use $2.46 million in AIP funding from the Federal Aviation Administration, requiring matches of $122,915 each from MDOT and locally. The lighting would use $662,800 in AIP funding, requiring matches of $33,140 from MDOT and locally.
• Learned quotes to replace carpet and tile in the fixed base operator building ranged from $14,000 to $25,000.
• Heard from Clark that the rolling door for the corporate hangar being rebuilt next to the FBO office has arrived, and finishing construction on the project should take about 60 days.
• Heard from Henderson that Neel-Schaffer will likely ask for notice to proceed with updating the airport layout plan at the September board meeting.
• Learned the board is still waiting for notification of a grant award from MDOT to refurbish the roofs on the airport’s shade hangars.
• Heard from Simpson that the airport had a traffic count of 82 in July, a low number due mostly to weather.
• Heard Simpson’s request for the county to bring a tractor-mounted side-arm cutter to cut limbs that interfere with brush-mowing. Hensarling said county officials are balking at doing more maintenance because the city does not perform any such maintenance or reimburse the county for part of the cost of maintenance it performs.
