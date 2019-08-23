LIBERTY — Authorities don’t suspect foul play in the case of an Amite County woman who apparently hanged herself, but they have requested an autopsy.
Amite County sheriff’s deputy Danny Meaux said Ticha Rousseau, 44, of Smiley Honea Road, Magnolia, was found hanging from a tree on her own property Thursday morning.
Meaux said Rousseau’s husband, Paul Rousseau, reported her missing Wednesday night, prompting an all-night search by relatives and deputies.
At 7:15 a.m. Thursday, a neighbor and a family member found her hanging by a bathrobe sash from a tree in a wooded area.
Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle arrangements.
