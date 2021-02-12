McComb city board is looking to save some money on the maintenance of its wastewater treatment plant when its five-year contract with the company now running it expires in a few months.
The board voted 3-3 to table renewing a contract with Inframark, formerly known as Severn Trent, which has had the contract to operate the plant for years. Selectmen Ronnie Brock, Donovan Hill and Devante Johnson voted to table the matter in order to look for a cheaper contractor, while selectmen Michael Cameron, Ted Tullos and Shawn Williams voted against tabling it, preferring to renew contract with Inframark. Mayor Quordiniah Lockley broke the tie to table the matter.
Public Works Director Alice Barnes said she supports renewing the contract rather than searching for cheaper options.
“They have been there since the beginning of the plant,” Barnes said. “Since I have been here, we have had not had any violations out there. Violations come with a fee. They have done an excellent job. They know the plant.
“The age of the plant is not going to change, no matter who we consider. Whatever things we have got to do now, we still have got to do if we get somebody else.”
The board asked Barnes how long the city had to renew its contract, and she said it would run out in June. Johnson said he believes there’s no harm in stalling the renewal while looking for cheaper quotes.
“The last part of what you said there is what I really agree with. We are going to have to do some improvements there, and that is going to call for some more money,” Johnson said. “Brookhaven is doing the very same thing right now. They have a contract with Inframark, but they tabled the matter to go back into the market just to see if they were going to get a better deal on something. That is all I am asking us to do.”
Tullos threw his support in for Inframark, noting the $34 million plant is in good hands with the company.
“This company has done an excellent job. I’ve been there quite a few times. I’ve called several cities that use them. They are very pleased, as am I. I think they are doing a great job,” he said.
The board also took up the matter of renewing its contract with Little Dixie Yard Works for lawn maintenance and landscaping services at various locations within the city. Brock asked Barnes why Summit Street had been taken off the list of streets that are being maintained by the company.
“Mrs. Alice (Barnes) said her department handles Summit Street and will continue, but if the board wants them to handle this, we may have to get a different quote, but we can get them to add it to it,” Lockley said.
Barnes said the department’s cemetery crews cut grass not owned by residents and the street division mulches the trees. Brock said he believes it needs to be watched more carefully.
“Give us a chance, and if you are not satisfied, then we can do something different,” Barnes said. “I will come up with something if you are not satisfied. Give a chance. I know you will be pleased.”
Lockley reminded the board that the trees that were planted were done with a grant that specified that the city would be charged with maintaining them.
The board voted unanimously to continue the contract as is, but Brock agreed to give public works more time before taking action to put the street landscaping in a contractor’s hands.
