A Jayess woman doesn’t have the Mississippi blues anymore after striking a $100,000 win from a lottery scratch-off game of the same name on May 20.
The woman, who remained unnamed, purchased a $5 ticket at Holmesville Grocery 98. Store owner Kaur Baljinder said this was the first big win the store had seen. She said someone won $250 from a $1 scratch-off on Sunday.
News of the win has been good for business, Baljinder said.
“Ticket sales have increased since the big win," she said. "A lot of people have been coming in. We have been seeing a lot of new faces.”
The store gets bonuses for Powerball and Megamillions winners, but not the $100,000 scratch-off.
