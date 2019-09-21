TYLERTOWN — Walthall County school board members on Tuesday began the process of filling the seat left vacant by the death of Eldredge Boyd.
Boyd, who represented District 4, served as the board president until his death on Sept. 4.
Walthall County supervisors had set a special election for Nov. 5, but school board attorney Conrad Mord said Tuesday that that date, the day of the next general election, was too close to get the race on the ballot.
He said state law now calls for special school board elections to be held on general election days, so a special election will be held for the District 4 seat in November 2020, when the District 5 seat now held by Jeffre Conerly will also be on the ballot.
The board will take applications and interview prospective board members in order to make an appointment to the seat until the election can be held.
Mord said if the board cannot decide on an interim board member to appoint, “you will continue as a four-member board until the election.”
Board member Bobbie Lewis is now serving as the board president.
Board members also responded to a survey from the Mississippi School Board Association about their priorities for the upcoming legislative session.
Among other items, board members indicated they would support teacher pay raises, incentives to become a teacher or stay in education, removal of board members for accreditation or ethics violations, electing all board members, and fully funding districts based on the Mississippi Adequate Education Program formula and changing the basis for funding from average daily attendance to enrollment.
They said they would oppose arming teachers, tax credits for contributions to scholarship programs for nonpublic schools, allowing transfers from C, D, and F-rated schools or districts to A and B-rated districts, and the establishment of charter schools in A, B or C-rated districts.
Their top concerns are establishment of pre-kindergarten programs statewide and fully funding education.
