Mayor: Mind virus rules

With coronavirus infection rates continually rising and holiday gatherings likely to lead to more cases in the coming days, McComb officials are urging residents to continue to follow the mandates laid out by the state and the city.
“Whether it is small gatherings or large gatherings, we need to refrain from those activities to flatten the curve,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said. “As long as we are having those large gatherings, the numbers are not going to go down.
“Our police department has its hands full with people not adhering to the mandate. They are trying to find ways around it, but the fact is it is there for a reason.”
The city board voted in the executive order in mid-July to mandate social distancing, mask-wearing, limits on crowd sizes and a moratorium on private gatherings such as indoor and outdoor parties.
Indoor gatherings are limited to no more than 10 participants and 20 outdoors, with restaurants and other businesses capped out at 50% capacity with masks and social distancing.
“All of those things contribute to the upswings in numbers. You may not see it, but they all contribute,” Lockley said. “Understand, I am not condemning or pointing fingers. I am just saying they all contribute.”
City officials added a significant $1,000 fine to the order. Lockley noted that the city’s ordinance is more restrictive than Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order. Reeves is mandating mandates masks in 78 of 82 counties, along with social distancing.
Additionally, no more than 10 people are allowed to gather for events and no more than 50 for outdoor events.
Reeves’ order also limits sports venues to four spectators per person or a maximum of 250 ticketed spectators. Indoor sports arenas are limited to 10% seating capacity or 1,000 attendees.
Lockley said large gatherings represent a public health risk.
“Why run the risk? You know, and I know that if you get 50 or 60 people together, it is going to be impossible to make sure they are all wearing their masks, so why take that risk?” he said. “If you don’t want your gathering shut down because of this, then follow the mandate.”
Despite these measures, Pike County has steadily increased in caseloads, and Lockley attributes that to people disregarding the social gathering moratorium during holidays.
Lockley said there was confusion on what constitutes an event center or reception hall, noting that unless the owner has paperwork stating it is one of those centers and pays a privilege license, it falls under the same rules as a private gathering.
“If you don’t have the documentation, then you fall back under gatherings within 10 people. We’ve had this in place since before the governor issued his executive order, which just reinforces what we have done,” he said.
Lockley said the mandate will be in place until the board rescinds it. The board voted against rescinding it on Oct. 13, in a 2-4 vote, with selectmen Michael Cameron and Ted Tullos voting in favor of rescinding and selectmen Ronnie Brock, Donovan Hill, Devante Johnson and Swan Williams voting to keep the restrictions in place.
Lockley also said he has been approached about New Year’s parties and has encouraged residents not to have them.
