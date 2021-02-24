The McComb School District will be honored next month for its use of community partnerships to improve its services to students.
The district is receiving two awards from the Mississippi Association of Partners in Education, which will present its 2021 Governor’s Awards for Mississippi’s top school-community partnerships during a virtual presentation on March 26.
The awards honor innovative projects in schools and school districts across Mississippi that partner with businesses, nonprofits, service clubs, religious organizations and individuals.
The district also is one of eight schools and school districts throughout the state to be recognized for the services it provided to students during the coronavirus pandemic.
McComb was the only school district in the area to continuously provide free daily grab-and-go meals to students after the pandemic struck.
