Manslaughter charges were upgraded to murder during a court hearing Thursday for a man accused in the June 21 shooting death of a Summit man.
Lacurtis Hackett, 20, of Summit, is accused of fatally shooting Austin Wanzo, 20, also of Summit, near the intersection of Summit Street and Higgins Drive.
The shooting occurred while the men and another unidentified man were sitting in Wanzo’s 2005 Toyota Camry around 12:30 a.m.
Wanzo died of a single gunshot wound to the back, fired from a Springfield XD .45ACP handgun.
McComb police officials would not discuss what led them to upgrade the charge against Hackett when asked Wednesday.
The Enterprise-Journal filed a public records request for the criminal affidavit detailing the shooting, but city court officials had not provided the document on Wednesday afternoon.
Hackett’s bond also was raised from $25,000 to $750,000 during Thursday’s court hearing.
