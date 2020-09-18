Lincoln County reported on Thursday one new death due to COVID-19.
The county also reported 18 new coronavirus cases, nearly five times as many new cases as some nearby counties, according to a Mississippi State Department of Health report.
There were 24 new deaths in the state reported Thursday.
Ten of those, including the one in Lincoln County, were identified from death certificates. Therefore, those deaths may not have occurred as recently as other new data, and the Lincoln County death is not necessarily tied to the increase in cases there.
There were 701 new cases confirmed in Mississippi Thursday, a slight decrease from 711 Wednesday. The case total for the state is now 91,935.
Pike County passed a new marker; three new cases brought its total to 1,201.
Amite and Walthall counties both reported four new virus cases each.
Franklin County reported three new cases; Wilkinson County reported two; and Lawrence County reported one.
Aside from Lincoln County, no county in the area reported any new deaths from the virus.
