McComb’s city board finished the final draft of the $11.2 million 2020-21 budget during a public hearing Tuesday, and the board is expected to approve the spending plan on Sept. 8.
The board, along with city comptroller Zachery Fortenberry and human resources director Donjurea Davis, broke down the budget.
The city’s overall revenue will go down by $238,756 to $11,158,392, with about half of that coming from sales taxes.
Expenses for the mayor and board come to $226,595. The city administrator’s budget went up by $36,663 to $538,523, with the total administration rising budget up to $205,098.
The city clerk’s share comes to $359,836, which is $48,902 down from last year, while city attorney expenses rose by $1,895 for a total of $71,839.
All of this together brings the governmental expenditures up to $1,401,890, up by $38,567 from the previous year.
Zoning, Inspection and Planning’s budget went up by about $1,500 to $398,190.
The public safety support services budget went up quite a bit from the previous budget’s $1.1 million to $1,665,559, while animal control gets $148,290.
The police personnel budget took a $180,081 hit from the current budget year, with expenses projected at $1,614,221. The overall police department budget went down $126,708 for a total of $3,369,469.
The municipal court’s budget rose by $32,640 to $326,747.
The fire department’s budget went up $21,604 for a total of $2,116,822.
Public work’s administrative budget fell from last year by $27,562 to $260,218. The traffic division took a $43,641 cut for total of $289,928. These cuts came to balance out an increase in the street division of public works, which went up by $73,488 to $587,407 for this fiscal year.
Cemetery operations will receive $409,540 and the city’s vehicle maintenance took a $43,814 decrease for $481,082.
This brings the total public works division budget to $2,055,874, which is $37,202 less than current-year spending.
The recreation department’s expenses total $709,949.
After expenses, the city is left with a $101,681 cushion.
Revenue for the utility fund, which comes from water bills, is projected to go up, as water rates rose earlier this year.
This is expected to bring overall water and sewer to $6,102,000, with expenses coming to $2,990,590.
Revenue from the 3% hotel/motel tax is expected to bring in $987,560, and miscellaneous recreation revenue, $95,000.
Mayor Quordinah Lockley noted that he expects both hotel revenue and recreation revenue to go down because of the coronavirus pandemic shutting down games and halting many vacations.
In other news, the board:
• Approved the McComb School District’s 62.75 millage request.
• Made a $75,000 payment to Haddox, Reid, Eubank, Betts for its services on the 2018 audit and financial statements.
• Hired Jerry Russell Jones Jr. as a patrol officer.
• Authorized the purchase of a 2018 Dodge Charger for the police department
• Approved advertising dates for vacancies on the Architectural Review Board and Planning Commission and reappointed Jason Van to the planning commission board.
• Recognized Emma Wheeler for her 20 years of service to the city.
• Approved $500 clothing allowances for Detective Supervisor Victoria Carter, detectives John Glapion and Delre Smith, and narcotics agent Scote Renfro.
