South Pike officials expect revenue of more than $58,000 from forest management and timber sales this year.
Forester Baxter Rowley told board members this month that he plans four timber sales during this fiscal year, for expected revenues of $51,450. Cost-share reimbursement on management activities are expected to bring another $7,000.
From the sales revenue, 15% will be added to the 16th Section escrow account, as well the cost-share reimbursement, while expenses of almost $25,000 for the year’s activities will be paid out of the escrow fund.
That will leave the escrow fund an estimated $10,000 lower at the end of the year, going from $246,000 to $236,000.
The remainder of the timber sales revenue goes into a 16th Section revenue account.
In other business, the board:
• Accepted a $42.01 donation to the high school band.
• Approved a contract with LifeTouch School Portraits for school pictures.
• Approved a contract with AAA Ambulance Service for standby at football games.
• Approved a property lease for TMS Transloaders.
• Accepted the resignations of school safety officer Tyreaccus Bateaste, instructional strategist Roxie Baker, teacher Audra Winters and flag corps sponsor Shameka Green.
• Hired Testing Coordinator Gloria Shropshire and teachers Syerra James and Capri Sibley.
• Approved flag corps sponsor Gwana Thompson and assistant junior high cheerleader sponsor Ervin Jackson.
• Changed bus driver Manervia Anderson’s status to part-time.
• Approved football chain gang members Kenneth Brumfield, John R. Wells, Ernest Jerrell and Ollie Jackson, at $20 per night.
