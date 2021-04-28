TYLERTOWN – Walthall County supervisors addressed concerns over litter in Wednesday’s meeting.
Casey Johnson, a resident of Pigott-Easterling Road, said there is an area on the road which is heavily used as a dumping area, sometimes for things which might contain toxic chemicals.
“I’m afraid things are getting into the water table,” Johnson said.
Supervisor Doug Popwell, in whose beat the road lies, said the area is a steep-sided ravine.
“It’s a big hollow. I don’t have the equipment to clean it up,” Popwell said.
He said had spoken to the owner of a trackhoe who would push the trash back to the top of the hill and haul it away. Popwell said he would post some “no dumping” signs once that work was completed.
“In my experience, the best way to start an illegal dump is to post ‘no dumping’ signs,” board President Larry Montgomery said.
Jaime Garner suggested more frequent, perhaps monthly, dates for the pick-up or drop-off of hazardous or other hard-to-dispose-of materials. She also proposed that the county examine and consider adopting Lamar County’s litter and dumping ordinance.
“This affects our property values,” Garner said. “It affects our ability to attract quality people to live and work here. The perception that law enforcement is on board would help public support. (Public relations) goes a long way.”
“I support you 100 percent,” Sheriff Kyle Breland said. “I don’t know why you think I don’t. You just don’t see a lot of citations because it’s hard to catch them in the act.”
Garner said she believes it would make more of an impression if Breland posted about littering on his and the sheriff’s department’s Facebook pages and perhaps bought ads or billboards with anti-littering messages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.